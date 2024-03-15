The News Roundup For March 15, 2024

After months of discussion about his advanced age, President Joe Biden leaned into the issue of his health and mental acuity in his first ad of the general election.

Months before November, the Republican National Convention is making some serious changes. A new Trump-backed leadership team fired 60 staffers this week.

A former Boeing whistleblower, John Barnett, was found dead this week of apparent self-inflicted wounds.

From a statement to CNN by his lawyers:

John was in the midst of a deposition in his whistleblower retaliation case, which finally was nearing the end. He was in very good spirits and really looking forward to putting this phase of his life behind him and moving on. We didn't see any indication he would take his own life. No one can believe it. We are all devastated.

Meanwhile, Haiti's prime minister has announced his resignation, amid rampant gang violence, a major jailbreak, and a state of emergency. Now the Kenyan government, which had planned to send police to the Caribbean nation to assist in quelling the chaos, is rethinking its plan.

Aid from around the world is finally flowing into Gaza. The World Food Programme successfully delivered food for 25,000 people. And a ship docked in Cyprus for a month finally set sail for Gaza, taking almost 200 tonnes of aid in a pilot project.

And according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Donald Trump revealed that if he were to assume the presidency once again, he wouldn't be in favor of sending any more aid to Ukraine in its bid to repel a Russian invasion.

