NATO Positions Itself For War

When Russia's war in Ukraine began over two years ago, neighboring countries feared that they could be next.



And NATO asked itself - was it prepared to defend its territory if war arrived on its doorstep?



The answer was no.



So, its military chief decided it was time to ramp up NATO's strategy and revive its military headquarters.



And for the first time this spring, NATO will exercise brand new war plans to prepare for the worst.



The plan comes as Donald Trump makes another run at the White House, and expresses skepticism about NATO along the way. Can NATO take on Russia if American support for the alliance doesn't hold?



