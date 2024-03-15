Accessibility links
This week's quiz includes typos and questionable edits (please don't fire me) This week brought us an utterly predictable presidential deathmatch and reminded us to not stare directly at the sun. But there were also some surprises. Were you paying attention?
A quiz.
What's Kate looking at?

This week, Captain Obvious reigned. She (why did you assume Captain Obvious was a man?) brought us an utterly predictable presidential deathmatch and reminded us to not stare directly at the sun. A prestige film by a prestige director based on a prestige book/life swept the Oscars.

Then TikTok was conditionally banned by an institution whose members' median age is 57.9. (Don't worry, the bill has to go through the Senate and a president.) The House should have gotten into #restocktok before making such a rash decision! If Chinese propaganda is detergent pods thunking into a clear acrylic container, we're all in.

Anyway, good luck this week!

