Remembering longtime magazine editor William Whitworth Whitworth, who died March 8, worked at The New Yorker from 1966 to 1980, as both a writer and editor, and later served as editor-in-chief of The Atlantic Monthly. Originally broadcast in 2001.

Obituaries Remembering longtime magazine editor William Whitworth Remembering longtime magazine editor William Whitworth Listen · 10:32 10:32 Whitworth, who died March 8, worked at The New Yorker from 1966 to 1980, as both a writer and editor, and later served as editor-in-chief of The Atlantic Monthly. Originally broadcast in 2001. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor