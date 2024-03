Remembering longtime magazine editor William Whitworth Whitworth, who died March 8, worked at The New Yorker from 1966 to 1980, as both a writer and editor, and later served as editor-in-chief of The Atlantic Monthly. Originally broadcast in 2001.

Obituaries Remembering longtime magazine editor William Whitworth Whitworth, who died March 8, worked at The New Yorker from 1966 to 1980, as both a writer and editor, and later served as editor-in-chief of The Atlantic Monthly. Originally broadcast in 2001. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor