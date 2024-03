Morning news brief Russia kicks off three days of voting to choose a president. The turmoil in Haiti over the last two weeks reaches new levels. Chicago tells many migrants stays in shelters will be limited to 60 days.

Europe Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:18 11:18 Russia kicks off three days of voting to choose a president. The turmoil in Haiti over the last two weeks reaches new levels. Chicago tells many migrants stays in shelters will be limited to 60 days. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor