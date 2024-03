Texas Medical Board to give doctors guidance on the state's 3 abortion bans In Texas, three abortion bans overlap and can contradict each other. Now, the Texas Medical Board will create advice for doctors on compliance with state laws when problems arise during pregnancy.

