Pittsburgh Penguins had to cancel bobblehead giveaway because they were stolen The giveaway was in honor of Penguin legend Jaromir Jagr, who played 11 seasons and won two Stanley Cups for the team in the early 90s. Fans got a voucher instead — Jagr still showed up to the game.

