Aid groups say land deliveries should be a priority over airdrops, maritime corridors NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Charlotte Slente, secretary general of the Danish Refugee Council, about getting ground-based humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Middle East Aid groups say land deliveries should be a priority over airdrops, maritime corridors Aid groups say land deliveries should be a priority over airdrops, maritime corridors Listen · 4:54 4:54 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Charlotte Slente, secretary general of the Danish Refugee Council, about getting ground-based humanitarian aid into Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor