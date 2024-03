Researchers look to whales to try to understand how and why menopause evolves Five species of whales are among the few animals that experience menopause.

Animals Researchers look to whales to try to understand how and why menopause evolves Researchers look to whales to try to understand how and why menopause evolves Listen · 1:42 1:42 Five species of whales are among the few animals that experience menopause. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor