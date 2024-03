Chicago shelters will start evicting migrants after a 60-day rule goes into effect Chicago is one of several cities where tens of thousands of migrants have strained resources. The city now is now telling many new arrivals that their stays in shelters will be limited to 60 days.

Chicago shelters will start evicting migrants after a 60-day rule goes into effect Chicago is one of several cities where tens of thousands of migrants have strained resources. The city now is now telling many new arrivals that their stays in shelters will be limited to 60 days.