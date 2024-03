The chaos and gang violence, which is not new to Haiti, reach new levels Over the last two weeks, there has been no leadership, no law and order in the capital and a dwindling supply of humanitarian aid.

Latin America The chaos and gang violence, which is not new to Haiti, reach new levels The chaos and gang violence, which is not new to Haiti, reach new levels Listen · 3:46 3:46 Over the last two weeks, there has been no leadership, no law and order in the capital and a dwindling supply of humanitarian aid. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor