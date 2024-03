Major European leaders meet to show solidarity with Ukraine The leaders of France, Germany and Poland met Friday in Berlin in a show of unity over Ukraine. French President Macron sparked concern by suggesting NATO troops might have to fight there.

Europe Major European leaders meet to show solidarity with Ukraine Major European leaders meet to show solidarity with Ukraine Listen · 3:38 3:38 The leaders of France, Germany and Poland met Friday in Berlin in a show of unity over Ukraine. French President Macron sparked concern by suggesting NATO troops might have to fight there. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor