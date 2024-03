Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten streak NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with soccer podcaster and writer Musa Okwonga about the remarkable season Bayer Leverkusen is having in the German soccer league.

Sports Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten streak Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten streak Listen · 3:24 3:24 NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with soccer podcaster and writer Musa Okwonga about the remarkable season Bayer Leverkusen is having in the German soccer league. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor