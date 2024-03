This nationwide settlement could change the way Americans buy homes The National Association of Realtors has reached a nationwide settlement that could change the way real estate agents are compensated.

National This nationwide settlement could change the way Americans buy homes This nationwide settlement could change the way Americans buy homes Listen · 3:19 3:19 The National Association of Realtors has reached a nationwide settlement that could change the way real estate agents are compensated. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor