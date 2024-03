How Berlin's legendary techno scene has become recognized by UNESCO NPR's Rob Schmitz talks with Der Spiegel journalist Tobias Rapp about Berlin's techno culture, the significance of which has been nationally recognized by Germany's UNESCO commission.

