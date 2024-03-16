Accessibility links
David Alan Grier joins Paula Poundstone, Mo Rocca, and Adam Burke to talk his new movie, announcing at the Oscars, and why you didn't see him in Forrest Gump.

David Alan Grier trained to be a serious theater actor and he was one, starring on Broadway at the age of 25. But then, a few years later, he got cast in a sketch show called In Living Color and instantly became known as one of the funniest men on the planet. His new movie is The American Society of Magical Negroes, and he joins us to talk about it, the Oscars, and how he got his nickname.