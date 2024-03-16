David Alan Grier talks announcing at the Oscars and missing out on Seinfeld

Enlarge this image Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb

David Alan Grier trained to be a serious theater actor and he was one, starring on Broadway at the age of 25. But then, a few years later, he got cast in a sketch show called In Living Color and instantly became known as one of the funniest men on the planet. His new movie is The American Society of Magical Negroes, and he joins us to talk about it, the Oscars, and how he got his nickname.