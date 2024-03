Netanyahu approves plan to invade Rafah, where 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approves a plan to invade the heavily populated city of Rafah in southern Gaza. Plus, the first food aid to arrive by sea.

Middle East Netanyahu approves plan to invade Rafah, where 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering Netanyahu approves plan to invade Rafah, where 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering Listen · 3:43 3:43 Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approves a plan to invade the heavily populated city of Rafah in southern Gaza. Plus, the first food aid to arrive by sea. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor