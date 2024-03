Nobel Prize-winning author Mo Yan is being sued in China for 'distorting history' The Chinese Nobel Prize-winning author Mo Yan is being sued for allegedly insulting national heroes. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Cornell Professor Jessica Chen Weiss about the case.

