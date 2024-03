The legacy of activist Rachel Corrie Twenty-one years ago this weekend, a young American woman, Rachel Corrie, was killed while trying to stop the Israeli demolition of family homes in Gaza.

Middle East The legacy of activist Rachel Corrie The legacy of activist Rachel Corrie Listen · 4:26 4:26 Twenty-one years ago this weekend, a young American woman, Rachel Corrie, was killed while trying to stop the Israeli demolition of family homes in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor