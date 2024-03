Politics chat: Pence declines to endorse Trump, TikTok ban and young voters Mike Pence says he will not endorse Donald Trump. Kamala Harris is being deployed by the Biden campaign to appeal to younger voters.

Politics Politics chat: Pence declines to endorse Trump, TikTok ban and young voters Politics chat: Pence declines to endorse Trump, TikTok ban and young voters Listen · 4:24 4:24 Mike Pence says he will not endorse Donald Trump. Kamala Harris is being deployed by the Biden campaign to appeal to younger voters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor