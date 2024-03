'Phil the Ram' joins the list of memorable mascots with a new feature: a bionic horn Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia has given its mascot, Phil the Ram, a makeover. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Dave Raymond, the "mascot whisperer," about the revamped Phil.

Education 'Phil the Ram' joins the list of memorable mascots with a new feature: a bionic horn 'Phil the Ram' joins the list of memorable mascots with a new feature: a bionic horn Listen · 3:48 3:48 Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia has given its mascot, Phil the Ram, a makeover. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Dave Raymond, the "mascot whisperer," about the revamped Phil. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor