Women who do strength training live longer. How much is enough? Women who do strength training live longer. A study finds resistance training 2-3 days a week cuts the risk of death from heart disease for women by 30%. (Story first aired on ME on March 11, 2024.)

Your Health Women who do strength training live longer. How much is enough? Women who do strength training live longer. How much is enough? Listen · 3:29 3:29 Women who do strength training live longer. A study finds resistance training 2-3 days a week cuts the risk of death from heart disease for women by 30%. (Story first aired on ME on March 11, 2024.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor