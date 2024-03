Review: 'Kung Fu Panda 4' How does Kung Fu Panda 4 stack up against its predecessors in the popular animated movie franchise? Stephen Thompson from NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour brings a group together to review the new film.

Review Movie Reviews Review: 'Kung Fu Panda 4' Review: 'Kung Fu Panda 4' Listen · 7:46 7:46 How does Kung Fu Panda 4 stack up against its predecessors in the popular animated movie franchise? Stephen Thompson from NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour brings a group together to review the new film. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor