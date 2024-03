Jack Antonoff on Bleachers' newest album NPR'S Rachel Martin speaks with songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff about his newest album with his band Bleachers.

Music Interviews Jack Antonoff on Bleachers' newest album Jack Antonoff on Bleachers' newest album Listen · 7:58 7:58 NPR'S Rachel Martin speaks with songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff about his newest album with his band Bleachers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor