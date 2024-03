Russia's Putin wins 5th term in election that is called unfair : State of the World from NPR Russian President Vladimir Putin was reelected with a reported 87% of the vote. The US government said the election was neither free nor fair. Our correspondent in Moscow tells us about why the Kremlin wanted to be sure of a high turnout and lopsided result.



State of the World from NPR In Unsurprising Result Putin is Reelected In Unsurprising Result Putin is Reelected Listen · 9:25 9:25 Russian President Vladimir Putin was reelected with a reported 87% of the vote. The US government said the election was neither free nor fair. Our correspondent in Moscow tells us about why the Kremlin wanted to be sure of a high turnout and lopsided result.



And the legacy in the Middle East of a young American activist who died in Gaza 21 years ago. Enlarge this image toggle caption Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images