'Problemista' speaks softly but carries big laughs : Pop Culture Happy Hour In the very funny and gently surreal new film Problemista, Julio Torres plays Alejandro, a young man from El Salvador scraping by in New York City as he pursues his dreams. But those dreams – and his immigration status – become imperiled. He must turn to a frazzled, fire-breathing art critic played by Tilda Swinton for emotional and financial support, which proves very fraught.

Review Pop Culture Happy Hour 'Problemista' speaks softly but carries big laughs 'Problemista' speaks softly but carries big laughs Listen · 20:10 20:10 Enlarge this image toggle caption A24 A24 In the very funny and gently surreal new film Problemista, Julio Torres plays Alejandro, a young man from El Salvador scraping by in New York City as he pursues his dreams. But those dreams – and his immigration status – become imperiled. He must turn to a frazzled, fire-breathing art critic played by Tilda Swinton for emotional and financial support, which proves very fraught. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor