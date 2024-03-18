Can Europe fund its defense ambitions?
Can Europe fund its defense ambitions?
Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The majority of European members of NATO are not spending as much on defense as they agreed to. But that may change as the European Union considers a move to a "war economy." Today, we examine what that means and what barriers to a "war economy" look like.
Related episodes:
The Military Industry ... It's Complex
Are we overpaying for military equipment? (Apple Podcasts / Spotify)
Can Just-In-Time handle a new era of war? (Apple Podcasts / Spotify)
How to transform a war economy for peacetime (Apple Podcasts / Spotify)
For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.
Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.