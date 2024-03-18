Accessibility links
With US pressure, the EU considers a more robust defense industry : The Indicator from Planet Money The majority of European members of NATO are not spending as much on defense as they agreed to. But that may change as the European Union considers a move to a "war economy." Today, we examine what that means and what barriers to a "war economy" look like.

Related episodes:
The Military Industry ... It's Complex
Are we overpaying for military equipment? (Apple Podcasts / Spotify)
Can Just-In-Time handle a new era of war? (Apple Podcasts / Spotify)
How to transform a war economy for peacetime (Apple Podcasts / Spotify)

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Can Europe fund its defense ambitions?

Can Europe fund its defense ambitions?

Listen · 9:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197963085/1239251609" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

An Italian Air Force fighter jet flies during a NATO exercise in Poland. Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) hide caption

toggle caption
Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

An Italian Air Force fighter jet flies during a NATO exercise in Poland.

Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The majority of European members of NATO are not spending as much on defense as they agreed to. But that may change as the European Union considers a move to a "war economy." Today, we examine what that means and what barriers to a "war economy" look like.

Related episodes:
The Military Industry ... It's Complex
Are we overpaying for military equipment? (Apple Podcasts / Spotify)
Can Just-In-Time handle a new era of war? (Apple Podcasts / Spotify)
How to transform a war economy for peacetime (Apple Podcasts / Spotify)

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.