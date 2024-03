An 'Exvangelical' On Loving & Leaving The Church : Fresh Air NPR Politics correspondent Sarah McCammon grew up in a white evangelical church that taught her to never question her faith. She spoke with Tonya Mosley about her upbringing, how her faith was tested, and her decision to leave the church. She now reports on the Christian right and their support of Donald Trump. McCammon's book is The Exvangelicals.



Also, Justin Chang reviews The Shadowless Tower.





