why are taxpayers subsidizing a Pennsylvania plastics plant that pollutes? Shell's plastics plant outside Pittsburgh, which was built with over a billion dollars in tax credits from the state, has violated clean air laws 19 times since it began operating two years ago.

National Taxpayers subsidize plastics plants that violate pollution standards, report says Taxpayers subsidize plastics plants that violate pollution standards, report says Listen · 3:45 3:45 Shell's plastics plant outside Pittsburgh, which was built with over a billion dollars in tax credits from the state, has violated clean air laws 19 times since it began operating two years ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor