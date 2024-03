Items from the late TV anchor Barbara Walters' wardrobe recently went on sale There were gowns, cocktail dresses and jewelry — as well as the pink Chanel skirt suit she wore while interviewing Libyan dictator Muammar el-Qaddafi in 1989. The items were priced at up to $2,000.

