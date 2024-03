The lowrider culture, which began in California, spans generations, global boundaries NPR's A Martinez talks with Denise Sandoval, professor of Chicana and Chicano studies at California State University, Northridge, about how lowrider culture has endured and spread.

National The lowrider culture, which began in California, spans generations, global boundaries The lowrider culture, which began in California, spans generations, global boundaries Listen · 6:46 6:46 NPR's A Martinez talks with Denise Sandoval, professor of Chicana and Chicano studies at California State University, Northridge, about how lowrider culture has endured and spread. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor