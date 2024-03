After a quarter century in power, Russian President Putin isn't going anywhere Vladimir Putin won a landslide reelection victory — taking some 87% of all ballots following three days of voting derided by Russia's opposition and the West as neither free nor fair.

Europe After a quarter century in power, Russian President Putin isn't going anywhere After a quarter century in power, Russian President Putin isn't going anywhere Listen · 3:36 3:36 Vladimir Putin won a landslide reelection victory — taking some 87% of all ballots following three days of voting derided by Russia's opposition and the West as neither free nor fair. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor