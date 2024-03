VP Harris takes to the road to convince voters to give Biden another term Vice President Kamala Harris is out on the campaign trail, courting women of color and people concerned about abortion rights.

Politics VP Harris takes to the road to convince voters to give Biden another term VP Harris takes to the road to convince voters to give Biden another term Listen · 4:51 4:51 Vice President Kamala Harris is out on the campaign trail, courting women of color and people concerned about abortion rights. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor