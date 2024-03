Some of D.C.'s famous cherry trees will be removed to repair a crumbling sea wall Washington, D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms hit peak bloom on Sunday. For about 150 of the famous flowering trees, this will be their last season — they'll soon be cut down to adjust to sea-level rise.

National Some of D.C.'s famous cherry trees will be removed to repair a crumbling sea wall Some of D.C.'s famous cherry trees will be removed to repair a crumbling sea wall Listen · 2:46 2:46 Washington, D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms hit peak bloom on Sunday. For about 150 of the famous flowering trees, this will be their last season — they'll soon be cut down to adjust to sea-level rise. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor