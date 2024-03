No reprieve for 'Cancer Alley': Louisiana pollution correlates with preterm births NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jessica Kutz, a reporter for The 19th, about a recent study that sheds light on how polluted air in Louisiana has affected pregnant people and their children.

Health No reprieve for 'Cancer Alley': Louisiana pollution correlates with preterm births NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jessica Kutz, a reporter for The 19th, about a recent study that sheds light on how polluted air in Louisiana has affected pregnant people and their children.