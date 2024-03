How Nvidia dominated the AI chip market The chip designer Nvidia is now worth more than Amazon, Meta and Alphabet. New Yorker contributor Stephen Witt talks about how Nvidia cornered the market for the chips fueling artificial intelligence.

Technology How Nvidia dominated the AI chip market How Nvidia dominated the AI chip market Listen · 4:40 4:40 The chip designer Nvidia is now worth more than Amazon, Meta and Alphabet. New Yorker contributor Stephen Witt talks about how Nvidia cornered the market for the chips fueling artificial intelligence. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor