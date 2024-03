This 23-year-old media literacy influencer wants you to read the paper NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with 23-year-old Kelsey Russell, who is bringing printed news to TikTok's Gen Z and Gen Alpha viewers.

Culture This 23-year-old media literacy influencer wants you to read the paper This 23-year-old media literacy influencer wants you to read the paper Listen · 4:02 4:02 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with 23-year-old Kelsey Russell, who is bringing printed news to TikTok's Gen Z and Gen Alpha viewers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor