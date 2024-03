Actor Michael Imperioli talks 'An enemy of the People' and its modern parallels NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with actor Michael Imperioli about his Broadway debut in An Enemy of the People and the relevance of this adaptation of the play, roughly 150 years after the original.

Theater Actor Michael Imperioli talks 'An enemy of the People' and its modern parallels Actor Michael Imperioli talks 'An enemy of the People' and its modern parallels Listen · 8:13 8:13 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with actor Michael Imperioli about his Broadway debut in An Enemy of the People and the relevance of this adaptation of the play, roughly 150 years after the original. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor