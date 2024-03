#2423: Cab Driver from Hell : The Best of Car Talk You think YOU have a rough commute?!?! Richard from Denver writes to tell us about his cab ride from hell on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk

The Best of Car Talk #2423: Cab Driver from Hell #2423: Cab Driver from Hell Listen · 37:13 37:13 You think YOU have a rough commute?!?! Richard from Denver writes to tell us about his cab ride from hell on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor