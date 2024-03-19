Accessibility links
China exerts its power over Hong Kong and in the Philippines : State of the World from NPR We go to two places where China has been exerting control. In Hong Kong, the government finally passed national security laws that are seen by critics as eroding civil liberties. In the Philippines, China's attempts to expand its territorial waters are being met with increasingly fiery rhetoric from senior officials.

State of the World from NPR

China Increasing Its Regional Power

China Increasing Its Regional Power

Listen · 6:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196979936/1239528922" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

People wave the flag of China in Hong Kong on Oct. 1, 2022. Recently, lawmakers in Hong Kong passed a controversial new national security law, that some worry could dent Hong Kong's standing as a global financial hub. Keith Tsuji/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

People wave the flag of China in Hong Kong on Oct. 1, 2022. Recently, lawmakers in Hong Kong passed a controversial new national security law, that some worry could dent Hong Kong's standing as a global financial hub.

Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

We go to two places where China has been exerting control. In Hong Kong, the government finally passed national security laws that are seen by critics as eroding civil liberties. In the Philippines, China's attempts to expand its territorial waters are being met with increasingly fiery rhetoric from senior officials.