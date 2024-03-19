China exerts its power over Hong Kong and in the Philippines : State of the World from NPR We go to two places where China has been exerting control. In Hong Kong, the government finally passed national security laws that are seen by critics as eroding civil liberties. In the Philippines, China's attempts to expand its territorial waters are being met with increasingly fiery rhetoric from senior officials.

