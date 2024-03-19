The spectacular femininity of bimbos and 'Barbie'

toggle caption Warner Bros. Pictures / via TikTok

Awards season is finally over and even though Oppenheimer took home the top prize for best picture at the Oscars, Barbie still seemed to be a fan favorite. To celebrate the final close of the Barbie movie press run, we revisit an episode from last year about the spectacular femininity of Barbie girls.



Host Brittany Luse sits down with Hannah McCann, a lecturer at the University of Melbourne who specializes in critical femininity studies. They discuss how both Barbie and real-life bimbos are criticized for being bad role models, and yet their carefree, maximalist, hyper-feminine approach might actually be a little subversive.

This episode was produced by Liam McBain. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.