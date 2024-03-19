Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage is a world class actor. You probably know him best as Tyrion Lannister, from Game of Thrones. The role earned him a Golden Globe, a SAG award and four Emmy Awards.

Peter is the star of a new movie called American Dreamer. In it, he plays an adjunct professor. He's getting by, but only barely. He has the American dream – a big, comfortable house – but he'll never be able to afford it.

At least that's what he's thinking, when he stumbles into a newspaper ad. An aging woman, selling her mansion for pennies on the dollar. The buyer has to share the house with her until she dies. What could possibly go wrong?

Peter joins us on the latest episode of Bullseye to talk about American Dreamer and working alongside Shirley MacLaine. We also get into Game of Thrones and his time breaking into the industry. Plus, he talks about his time as a singer in a pop-punk band and getting a scar at the legendary venue CBGB's.

