Romantic Comedy Guide: Irish Wish, Anyone But You, Upgraded

Enlarge this image toggle caption Patrick Redmond/Netflix Patrick Redmond/Netflix

If there is a spot in your heart-shaped like a rom-com, we've got some good news for you. You can stream a few playful love stories from your couch, whether you're a fan of Lindsay Lohan's red hair shining in Irish sunlight, Glen Powell's gleaming chest, or Camila Mendes navigating the glamorous art world. Today, we're rounding up three recent romantic comedies: Irish Wish, Anyone But You, and Upgraded.



Amazon supports NPR and pays to distribute some of our content.

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour

