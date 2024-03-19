Being an LGBTQ+ Student In The US Today

What do LGBTQ+ youth in America need right now?

The death of Nex Benedict was ruled as a suicide by a medical examiner in Oklahoma. Hundreds of anti-Trans legislation has been proposed and passed by state legislatures since 2021.

According to a Washington Post analysis of FBI data, hate crimes at schools nationwide are on the rise. The steepest increases are in conservative states that have implemented bills restricting queer expression.

What is life like for LGBTQ+ students right now? What do they need to feel supported in the current hostile environment?

