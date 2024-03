'James' reimagines Twain's 'Huckleberry Finn' with mordant humor, and horror Percival Everett's retelling of Mark Twain's 1885 classic focuses on Huck's enslaved companion. James is a tale so inspired, you won't be able to imagine reading the original without it.

Review Book Reviews 'James' reimagines Twain's 'Huckleberry Finn' with mordant humor, and horror 'James' reimagines Twain's 'Huckleberry Finn' with mordant humor, and horror Listen · 7:50 7:50 Percival Everett's retelling of Mark Twain's 1885 classic focuses on Huck's enslaved companion. James is a tale so inspired, you won't be able to imagine reading the original without it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor