Middle East After months of war in Gaza, famine is imminent for hundreds of thousands of people After months of war in Gaza, famine is imminent for hundreds of thousands of people Listen · 4:11 4:11 An estimated quarter-million people in Gaza are starving. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Arif Husain, chief economist at the World Food Programme.