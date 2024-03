The Royal Mint has a new 'Star Wars' coin featuring the Millennium Falcon It's part of a series honoring the 40th anniversary of the Return of the Jedi featuring iconic ships of the franchise. Later coins will feature the X-Wing Starfighter, TIE Fighter and Death Star II.

