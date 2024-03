Voting is underway to decide which video games will be selected for hall of fame The Video Game Hall of Fame in Rochester, N.Y., has announced the 12 finalists for this year. After a public vote, four will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in May.

Games Voting is underway to decide which video games will be selected for hall of fame Voting is underway to decide which video games will be selected for hall of fame Listen · 2:20 2:20 The Video Game Hall of Fame in Rochester, N.Y., has announced the 12 finalists for this year. After a public vote, four will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in May. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor