National Ga. inmate seeks clemency to avoid state's first execution in more than 4 years Ga. inmate seeks clemency to avoid state's first execution in more than 4 years Listen · 2:32 2:32 The Georgia parole board will hear an appeal from a death row inmate scheduled to die by lethal injection on Wednesday. Advocates say he is intellectually challenged and should not be executed.